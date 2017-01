COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man was robbed while he was filling his car with gas on an Interstate 25 off-ramp Monday night, according to police.

The robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. on the ramp from Interstate 25 to Fontanero Street. The victim’s car had run out of gas, and while he was filling the tank, another car pulled up. An armed man got out and demanded cash, according to police. The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and left.

Police said there were two other men in the suspect’s car. No arrests have been made.