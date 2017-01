COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Federal Department of Transportation looked at U.S. flights in the month of November.

A total 86 percent of flights arrived on time and less than a third of one percent of domestic flights were canceled.

Who reigns supreme?

Hawaiian Airlines and Delta Airlines posted the best rates for on-time arrivals with more than 90 percent.

The rest of the list includes Alaska Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Spirit, United, Southwest, American, Skywest, JetBlue Airways and ExpressJet.

At the bottom of the list? Virgin America, which is now owned by the parent of Alaska Airlines.

The federal government counts a flight as on-time if it arrives within 14 minutes of schedule.