COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy on the man who died in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Giovanni Ameneiro of Colorado Springs. The Coroner’s Office has listed his cause of death as carbon monoxide poisoning and the manner of death has been ruled a suicide.

Crews responded to the fire just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the duplex located in the 2000 block of Mount Washington Avenue. They found Ameneiro there and transported him to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

If you have any information in this case, call CSPD at 719-444-7000 or if you wish to remain anonymous call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867.