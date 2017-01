PUEBLO, Colo. — A man was arrested after a two-hour standoff with police in Pueblo Tuesday morning.

Police said around 9:40 a.m., they went to a home on Sheffield Lane to arrest 34-year-old Marcel Bailey, who was wanted on several warrants.

When officers arrived, they learned Bailey was walking around with a knife and refused to come out of the house. SWAT officers got Bailey to come out just before noon.

Police said Bailey was wanted on three warrants for contempt of court and three warrants for failure to appear on charges of domestic violence, assault, and robbery.