COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – According to Safe Kids Worldwide, 456 children died in the United States in 2015 from pedestrian-related injuries and more than 40,000 kids were injured as pedestrians in the U.S. in 2014.

Last year in Colorado Springs, 8 kids were hit in a 6-week period at the beginning of the year and just last week, four elementary school students were hit by a car on their way to school.

After the 8 kids were struck, Safe Kids Colorado started looking into what’s happening in the area.

They completed a 6-month study and found the majority of auto-pedestrian accidents involving children happened in just two zip codes.

Laura Kent, Safe Kids Coalition Coordinator for Colorado Springs, said in just the first 6 months of 2016, AMR responded to 120 auto/pedestrian calls in Colorado Springs, and 18 percent of those involved kids.

“It’s hard for us because they’re little, it’s hard for us to see them in some of the blind spots,” Kent said.

When Kent started mapping the crashes, she discovered 80 percent of the ones involving kids happened in District 11 and Harrison School District.

“Fifty percent of those happened in the 80909 zip code and then the other 30 percent happened in the 80910 zip code,” she said.

Last week’s crash happened in the same area, near James Monroe Elementary School.

“They’re more populated with schools in that area,” said Kent.” And they’re more high walk-ability, you know they’re in more proximity to their homes so it’s easier for them to walk to school.”

Kent said a majority of the accidents happened right before school or right after.

“We need to take a little bit more caution and sort of make sure that we’re seeing what we’re seeing,” Kent said. “That we’re not texting and driving and those sorts of things, that we really concentrate in those areas where the kids are at.”

Parents should also instruct kids to do their part too.

“So if we tell them to always cross at a corner, if we tell them to always make contact with a driver at the intersection, make sure that they’re seen and that the driver gives them confirmation back, waves them across and so on, I think they’re going to be a bit safer,” Kent said. “But they need to know that the little green walk man says it’s only time to go, that it’s not safe to go, and they always need to look left, right, left before they cross.”

Kent said parents should walk with their children until they are 11 or 12 because they haven’t yet developed certain critical skills.

“Kids under the age of 10 really don’t have any peripheral vision, so it’s hard for them to even see that car coming, so they just step right on out into traffic,” she said.

Kent said kids under 10 also have a hard time judging distance and speed, so knowing when it’s safe to cross is difficult for them to determine.

Kent said parents should hold their child’s hand or keep them tucked in close to their body because drivers will be able to see an adult, much easier than a child that’s run off ahead.

Since this was the first study done, Safe Kids Colorado doesn’t have numbers to compare it to yet but they say they plan to continue to track the data and hopefully decrease the number of calls.