PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — One dog reported missing with 3 others over the weekend after the truck they were traveling in crashed near Pueblo has been found.

Three dogs are still missing:

Kelly: 75-pound apricot and cream shepherd mix

Powder: 46-pound white American Bulldog mix with brown on her ears

Sandy: 67-pound chocolate Lab mix who recently had puppies and appears engorged from nursing

“If the smallest and most vulnerable of the four dogs can survive, we are confident that these dogs can also be found safe,” said search coordinator Stephanie Weber.

Aiding in the search are two scent-tracking dogs and their law enforcement handler from Galveston, Texas. Volunteer search teams are also looking for the missing canines.

Search volunteers have issued the following tips:

If you spot these dogs, do not yell, whistle, clap, call out, approach or chase them. Immediately report it to the search team at 720-256-3291 and include cross-streets, nearby landmarks, day, time, direction of travel, and any other details about the animal you see. If possible, also text a photo or follow the dog from a long distance to keep the animal in sight while searchers head that way.

Communicate every possible lead to the search team via phone or text at the above number or by messaging the Facebook group RPM Lost Dogs.

If you are a local resident with a dog, please keep your pet from running at large while the search team continues looking for the missing dogs. This will help the team spot dog tracks in the snow and make things easier for the recently arrived scent-tracking dogs. Please keep your dog in the yard or on a leash, and report if they show unusual agitation or alerting behavior such as barking.

If you’d like to volunteer your time, resources or equipment to aid this search, call or text 720-256-3291 and speak with search coordinator Dawn Blakely.