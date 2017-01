COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — For those of you who can’t wait for farmers market season, you’re in for a treat.

Once a month from now until May, a winter farmers market will be held at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts.

It’s a little different than what you’ll see during the warmer months.

“We have farm vendors that are here that would be selling produce in the summer but they maybe do meat or they do soaps, or they do jams, that they sell during the winter because they have to make money all year long, but you can’t grow in January in Colorado,” market manager Natalie Seals said. “So you’ll see those kind of differences, but you’ll see the same vendors because they’re bringing these kinds of winter goods.”

The Colorado Farm and Art Market is one of the only farmers markets in town that accepts SNAP.

Winter markets are scheduled for February 19, March 19, April 9, and May 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. They’re all held at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts on East Colorado Avenue.