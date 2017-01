COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People seem to be enjoying the beauty America has to offer, with visits to U.S. national parks setting a record in 2016.

The Associated Press reports for the third consecutive year, landmarks like Zion, Yellowstone and Rocky Mountain National parks have had historic popularity.

However, it has also caused some headaches at many parks, with visitors waiting for hours to get through entrance gates and enormous amounts of trash often being left behind.

Admission to the national parks was free on the Martin Luther King Jr. extended holiday weekend.