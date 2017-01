COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Students from Pikes Peak Community College spent their Monday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

While it’s a holiday many have off, others hope they remember what the late civil rights leader stood for.

“In a time where we are facing so much conflict in the nation among people, it was really important for me to remember that he was such a bringer of peace and protester of unity and someone who wanted to spread love and unity instead of hatred and division,” said Rebekah Mills, a student at PPCC.

PPCC’s history and speech class read excerpts of Dr. King’s inspirational sermons and speeches.

Event organizers say it’s something we can still learn from today.

“A lot of the tenants from the civil rights movement are applicable today, when you look at resistance and fighting for social justice causes. And so, if people would read his works and the works of other civil rights pioneers, they would see how relevant it is to issues we’re tackling today, said Keith Barnes, executive director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at PPCC.

“The message that peace and love is what needs to prevail over discord and disunity is still very relevant and I think still draws people in and makes you want to listen to what Dr. King had to say to us,” Mills said.

They add it’s a way for people to remember the struggles many have overcome, but not just for African Americans, but many other groups from women’s rights and the LGBTQ community.

“To understand what a nonviolent struggle really means and the amount if effort, and struggle, and pain, and blood to have to be put into making a situation where now, a person like me can afford the rights that I have today,” Barnes said.