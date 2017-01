COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer sustained minor injuries while tackling a shoplifter at Walmart Sunday afternoon, according to police.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the store on Platte Avenue. Police said the shoplifter tried to run, but the officer tackled him outside the store. The suspect sustained minor injuries to his head. The officer injured his hand and knee, but was able to finish his shift.