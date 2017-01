COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Winter is here.

That means hot chocolate, warm blankets, and cozying up to a roaring fireplace for Netflix and chill.

More than half of Americans use the streaming service for access to both movies and TV episodes, according to a report by Fortune.

The team at CableTV says they identified each state’s favorite show by compiling a list of all the original Netflix content, then analyzing data from Google Trends in 2016.

Movies, children’s shows, continuations (series aired on another network) and limited, one-time specials were excluded.

Who reigned supreme across the board?

Marvel rules in 14 states, with Daredevil and Jessica Jones being popular favorites.

A few other Netflix originals like Orange Is the New Black and Bloodline were regional favorites but didn’t come close to Marvel’s superhero streaming status.

What are people watching right here in Colorado? Jessica Jones ranked as most-watched series in the Centennial State.

Some other favorites across the nation include Narcos in California, Stranger Things in Utah, House of Cards in Washington, D.C., and Marco Polo in Hawaii.

Is your Netflix favorite the same as the majority of those in your state? Share with us in the comments below.