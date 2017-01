COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A convenience store clerk is facing charges after he lied about the store being robbed Saturday night, according to police.

Police said it happened just before 9 p.m. at the Diamond Shamrock at Austin Bluffs Parkway and Meadowland Boulevard. The clerk passed a note to a customer as she was leaving, according to police. The customer went to her car and read the note, which said that a man with a gun was outside the building and she should “play it cool” and not react. The customer immediately called 911. She told the dispatcher the clerk was raising his hands in the air, and gave a description of a man in the store as a possible suspect.

Several officers were dispatched to the store. When they arrived, the clerk immediately told them he was bored and had passed the note to the customer as a prank, according to police. The clerk was charged with false reporting.