COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two men have been arrested after robbing and assaulting a man in Fremont County Saturday afternoon.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call around 3:30 p.m. reporting a disoriented man trying to flag down passing drivers in the area of Fremont County Road 79 and Fremont County Road 77. The caller said the man was profusely bleeding from his head and had a t-shirt wrapped around it.

Responding officers found the man in the area of Chandler and southwest Florence, at the intersection of Fremont County Road 80 and Fremont County Road 79.

The victim says he was walking in the area when he was attacked by two men who pulled up next to him in a car. He told authorities he was held at gunpoint and some of his belongings were stolen.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is reported in stable condition.

The Sheriff’s Office was able to locate the suspects’ car in the areas of County Road 13 and 13A.

Deputies later made contact with the two occupants, 27-year-old Michael Anthony Harding and 18-year-old Kenneth Troy Skinner, both of Florence.

Harding and Skinner were arrested and are being held at the Fremont County Jail on a no bond hold on charges including robbery, second degree assault causing serious bodily injury and possession of an illegal weapon.