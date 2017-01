COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — ‘Mystery Friend’ has struck again.

Tri-Lakes Cares is the latest local non-profit to join a growing list of organizations that received a $10,000 check from the anonymous donor.

“This unexpected gift will go a long way in helping us provide services to those who are struggling to make ends meet every day,” said development manager Christine A. Bucher. “This may include groceries through our pantry, assistance with rent or mortgage payment, help with a utilities payment, budget counseling, no-cost patient services through our Neighborhood Nurse Center and Volunteer Medical Clinic, and referrals to other internal programs or external resources.”

Bucher said they received the mysterious red envelope via FedEx Wednesday, January 4.

“We were very excited and extremely grateful to receive this gift,” Bucher said. “According to the letter, this gift was made possibly by a recommendation from our friends at Christmas Unlimited – thank you to Bob Tretheway!”

In the envelope was a letter thanking Tri-Lakes for a job well done:

“Why all the mystery? Because I’m not looking for notoriety or attention – I’m just looking for a way to say happy holidays and thank you for a job well done!”

‘Mystery Friend’ indicates in the letter anonymity is something he / she would like to maintain, but sharing word of the mystery gift and the spirit of giving is appreciated.

When we searched Twitter with the hashtag #COSMysteryFriend, we found quite a few local organizations who had been gifted with $10,000 donation.

These non-profits include the Rocky Mountain Field Institute, TESSA of Colorado Springs, CPCD Headstart, Homefront Cares, Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention, Catholic Charities and Ecumenical Social Ministries.

Still shaking surprise of $10K gift for Mission Medical from an anonymous mystery friend #ItsGoodToGive #COSMysteryFriend @MMC2125 — Mission Medical (@mmc2125) December 8, 2016

THANK YOU to our #COSMysteryFriend for the $10k donation and to @Catamount_Inst for the recommendation. We are speechless!! #ItsGoodToGive pic.twitter.com/mhLzaWfjgF — RMFI (@RMFIcolorado) December 20, 2016

We are excited to pay it forward! #itsgoodtogive #COSMysteryFriend — TESSA of CO Springs (@TESSAofCS) December 13, 2016

Our big reveal! We received a $10,000 donation from #COSmysteryfriend along with our fellow #commnunitypartners…. https://t.co/Yq6tMxkJq3 — CPCD (@CPCD) January 10, 2017

Thank you to our #COSMysteryFriend for such a generous donation! Your donation will help so many veterans! #ItsGoodToGive pic.twitter.com/NyJ6Knq5vH — The Home Front Cares (@HomeFrontCares) December 21, 2016

Best present ever! Thank you to our mystery friend for the generous donation and gift cards! #ItsGoodToGive #COSMysteryFriend pic.twitter.com/I3Hj4S7tTT — PikesPeakSuicidePrev (@PPSuicidePreven) December 8, 2016

Christmas came early at Catholic Charities! We are humbled by a GENEROUS surprise gift from #COSMysteryFriend! #ItsGoodToGive pic.twitter.com/aOHQeb2LBk — Catholic Charities (@CCharitiesCC) December 7, 2016