COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We have another update on the four kids who were hit by a car while walking to school in Colorado Springs on Thursday.

Another child has now been released from the hospital.

The four kids – three siblings and their cousin – were hit while crossing the street with a crossing guard near James Monroe Elementary.

All four children were taken to the hospital and two were admitted. One child remains hospitalized.

The driver who hit the kids has been cooperating with the investigation, according to authorities.

Police say at this time no charges have been filed.

Colorado Springs police are asking the public to help the investigation by submitting any video that may have been taken as or just after the children where hit by the car.

Contact CSPD at 719-444-7000 if you have any information.