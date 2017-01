COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Colorado Springs Saturday night.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of South Chelton Road, between Valley Hi Avenue and Mallard Drive.

Police say the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives from the Felony Assault Unit have taken over the investigation.