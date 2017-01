COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A new exhibit was unveiled Saturday at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

It’s called “The Story of Us,” and the highly-anticipated exhibit has been in the works for the past 5 years.

Through geography, history and technology, it’s an innovative way to better understand how Colorado Springs has changed over time.

“One of the big things of the exhibit is interactive touch screens so they’re like giant iPads and a lot of the stories on the touch screens are told through maps so it’s change over time and having people get a better sense of place and their stories within the community and how they fit within their place,” said development director Lance James.

Admission to see the exhibit is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

