For the first time ever, a new commemorative coin from the U.S. Mint will feature Lady Liberty as an African-American woman.

The $100 coin will be released this April in celebration of the U.S. Mint’s 225th anniversary.

The 24-karat gold coin is the first in a new series ultimately representing Asians, Hispanics and Indians, in an effort to reflect “the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States,” the Mint said during the coin’s unveiling ceremony on Thursday.

