COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Families explored their creative side at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center on Saturday.

It was all part of Family Adventure Day – a free event where families get to ignite their imagination through art.

Both kids and adults get to learn new themes and techniques taught by professional artists.

“I like to think that the parents actually learn more than the kids because it’s refreshing their memory about what they used to do when they were a kid,” said education coordinator Anna Andrews-Mills. “They get to see that art making and they get to see the spirit of their child come alive and be expressed and they go, ‘Oh this is what a zentangle is’ or ‘Oh symmetry and positive and negative space, I didn’t think about that’.”

The theme of the event was “Winter Wonderland.”

If you missed Saturday’s fun, the Fine Arts Center will hold its next Family Adventure Day – Springtime Spectacular – on April 15.

