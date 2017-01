DENVER, Colo. — Police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash Sunday morning.

Police say a pedestrian was hit and killed in the area of 16th Street and Blake Street just after 2 a.m.

The suspect vehicle is a 2012 black BMW 6 series sedan, according to authorities. The BMW is missing the driver side exterior rear view mirror and there will be damage to the left front bumper and left front headlight.

If you have any information, call 720-913-7867.