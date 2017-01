COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Fire officials rescued one person in a duplex fire in Colorado Springs Sunday afternoon.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in an apartment complex in the area of 2051 Mt. Washington Avenue near Sommerlyn Drive.

Officials said they rescued an adult party in a second-floor bedroom. The individual was transported to Memorial Central for treatment of injuries.

Officials have not released any other information at this time.