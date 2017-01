COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The intersection of Constitution Avenue and North Academy Boulevard remains closed after a crash involving multiple cars shut it down around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say three cars were involved and up to 7 people are injured.

Authorities and K9 units are also on the lookout for a driver who they say fled the scene on foot.

The intersection will stay closed as police continue their investigation. Right now there is no estimated time of reopening.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

