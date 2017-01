COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — The race for city council is starting to heat up with Election Day on April 4th.

Saturday we highlighted Yolanda Avila.

She is running in district 4, which covers a lot of south east Colorado Springs.

It is considered by some to be one of the poorer areas of the city.

Yolanda is a retired criminal defense investigator.

She was also born and raised right in district 4.

“I have been immersed in this community like no other candidate has, or ever will be,” said Avila.

She is also legally blind, but she said technology will allow her to tackle the challenges of being a city council member.

“There’s so much I’m able to do and think that because of my disability, I catch a lot of things that other people don’t see,” said Avila.

If elected, she said she’ll fight for three important things that she says are missing in her district.

“Infrastructure, jobs, and of course, transportation; accessible public transportation,” said Avila.

She said her ability to truly connect and care about the people from her district is what makes her stand out.

“I represent people of color that are not represented. I think I bring something special, unique. I bring a connection, an understanding, and diversity,” said Avila.

This is only the first of many stories we’ll be doing leading up to city elections on April 4th.

We’ll be highlighting all the candidates running in every district, so all of you at home can make a decision about who you want representing you.