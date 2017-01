COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect involved in a officer-involved shooting Thursday night in Colorado Springs has been identified.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the parking lot of the Arby’s restaurant located at 616 West Garden of the Gods Road.

Police say 39-year-old Shawn Michael Oliver fired at CSPD officers and the officers returned fire.

Oliver was wanted on two felony arrest warrants out of Adams County, according to authorities.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Officials say the officers involved were not injured and have been placed on routine administrative leave in accordance with CSPD policy.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation in this case.