PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department is continuing a two-year effort to crackdown on uninsured drivers in order to reduce the number of uninsured cars from Pueblo streets, according to authorities.

Starting in 2015, uninsured drivers were cited and could only recover their cars after showing proof of insurance, paying a tow fee and any storage fees that accrued.

Uninsured drivers also had their licenses revoked and a notice of suspension was issued as required by the Colorado DMV.

Drivers found guilty of their charges were required to pay fines, fees and purchase vehicle liability insurance – known as SR-22 – for three years.

A total of 929 citations involving no insurance – 407 written solely for no insurance – were issued in 2016.

That’s an increase from 2015, where there were a total of 838 citations, with 402 written solely for no insurance.

Pueblo police also noted 20 incidents were non-insured cars were towed and abandoned.