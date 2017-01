COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating a disturbance between two men Friday night in northeast Colorado Springs.

It happened just after 11:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Caviar Court near Churchwood Circle.

According to authorities, both men were driving on the road when one followed the other home after he felt snubbed in traffic.

Responding officers found both men fighting each other in the front yard of a home when a shot was accidentally fired from a gun.

One of the men was served and released for misdemeanor harassment, officials say.

Police say there were inconclusive statements made relating to how the weapon was brought into the situation.

The investigation is ongoing.