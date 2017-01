COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — In the past few months, we’ve been telling you about a local student who was stabbed by another classmate at Carmel Middle School.

Kyler Nipper’s parents say the teachers and school nurse didn’t do enough to help, and it could have cost Kyler his life had they not gotten there on time.

“I was literally turning blue. I couldn’t really breathe. I was telling them, I can’t really breathe,” he said.

Now, his parents are petitioning to get a state law changed.

“Apparently there’s no law in Colorado requiring schools to call 911, report crimes to police or anything that happened on their campus and I feel that is leaving a huge loophole in all of our children’s safety,” said Kyler’s mom, Sherise Nipper. “There should be a state-mandated law for all emergency situations across the board for every single district.”

Kyler and his parents have started an online petition to help move the process forward.

>> Click here to view the petition.