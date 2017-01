COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a man before taking his wallet early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area of Circle and Martin Luther King Bypass.

Police say the victim was walking home when he was approached by the suspect, who put him in a chokehold and demanded his wallet.

When the victim tried to defend himself, the suspect stabbed him then took his wallet and fled the area, running westbound.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening injury, according to authorities.

The suspect is described as a man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact CSPD.