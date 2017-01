Related Coverage Four children hit by car; crossing guard warns drivers of shared responsibility in school zones

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 32-year-old driver has been cited for DUI and careless driving after he hit a school bus as it was unloading students Friday night, according to Colorado State Patrol.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Grinnell Boulevard and Fountain Valley Road.

Troopers say the driver was traveling northbound in the area when he crashed into the rear of the school bus, which was stopped on the right shoulder of the road, partially blocking the right lane, due to mechanical issues.

There were 6 students and the driver on the bus at the time of the crash. The students suffered minor injuries.

The bus belonged to Fountain Valley School of Colorado, according to Colorado State Patrol.