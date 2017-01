COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver who plowed through the front entrance of a store Saturday morning has been cited for careless driving.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the area of 700 West Garden of the Gods Road near North Chestnut Street.

Police say the driver of the car was parked in front of the store. Instead of hitting the brake, the driver hit the gas pedal and crashed through the front entrance, according to authorities.

No injuries were reported.

The driver was cited and released.