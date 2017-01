COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some bad news for coffee lovers everywhere – the cost of coffee is going up!

Smucker, the company that owns big brands like Folgers and Café Bustelo, will raise prices by an average of 6 percent.

That means if three pounds of coffee typically costs around $15, you will now spend nearly a dollar more.

An increase in green coffee costs is to blame for the rising prices, Smucker officials said.

If you like to buy Dunkin Donuts coffee at the grocery store, you’ll see the same kind of price hike.

Starbucks has also jolted prices several times. In July, some of its coffee and espresso drinks became 10 to 30 cents more expensive.

There is a shot of some good news here.

K-Cup pods for coffee brands like Folgers will not go up, for now.

