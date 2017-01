COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The statewide preschool through 12th grade pupil count for the 2016 to 2017 school year has increased slightly, according to the Colorado Department of Education (DOE).

The DOE announced their findings Thursday, noting the pupil count has increased by 5,907 over the previous year, bringing the total enrollment to 905,019 public school students.

That number represents an increase of 0.7 percent, which the DOE says is lower than the 2014 to 2015 school year growth rate of 1.1 percent; however, the state has not seen a decrease in pupil enrollment since 1988.

The largest 15 districts and their current student enrollments are as follows:

Denver Public Schools (91,132) Jeffco Public Schools (86,347) Douglas County School District (67,470) Cherry Creek Schools (54,815) Aurora Public Schools (41,797) Adams 12 Five Star Schools (38,818) St. Vrain Valley School District (32,171) Boulder Valley School District (31,189) Poudre School District (29,682) Colorado Springs District 11 (27,911) Academy School District 20 (25,591) Mesa County Valley District 51 (22,105) Greeley-Evans School District 6 (21,950) Falcon School District 49 (20,834) Pueblo City Schools (17,299)

Officials with the DOE say these 15 school district represent 67.3 percent of the total statewide enrollment.

The greatest growth in enrollment is in urban-suburban districts, compromising the areas in and around Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley and Pueblo, which grew by 3,513 students or by 1.4 percent.

>> Click here to view the complete 2016-2017 school year student count report.