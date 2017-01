COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation on an officer involved shooting in Colorado Springs.

It happened Thursday night at around 9:13 p.m. in the parking lot of Arby’s, near W Garden of the Gods Rd. and N Chestnut St.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department made contact with a suspicious person, who fired shots at officers. The officers then returned fire.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries. The officers were not injured and are on routine administrative leave while the sheriff’s office investigates.