COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after three or four people robbed a business in southeastern Colorado Springs Friday morning.

Police said it happened just after 3 a.m. at a business in the area of Hancock Expressway and Jet Wing Drive. The robbers held the victim at gunpoint, broke into the safe, and stole cash, according to police. They also took the victim’s wallet and cell phone.

Officers checked the area, but could not find the suspects.