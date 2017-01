COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A suspect has been identified after an officer-involved shooting in Colorado Springs.

39-year-old Shawn Michael Oliver, was taken to the hospital after he fired at officers. The officers then returned fire.

The incident happened Thursday night around 9:13 p.m. in the parking lot of Arby’s near West Garden of the Gods Road and North Chestnut Street.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, who is leading the investigation, the shooting happened when Colorado Springs Police made contact Oliver.

Oliver, who was wanted on two felony arrest warrants out of Adams County, remains hospitalized tonight.

The officers were not injured and are on routine administrative leave.