COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A man stole cash and cigarettes from a Colorado Springs convenience store early Friday morning, according to police.

The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at Western Convenience Store on West Fillmore Street. Police said the robber entered the store and demanded cigarettes. When he was not immediately attended to, he pulled out a handgun and demanded cash along with the cigarettes. When he got both, he left the store.

Police said the clerk and two customers were in the store at the time. No one was injured.

Police and K9s searched the area, but could not find the suspect.