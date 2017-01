COLORADO CITY, Colo. — A man was killed and another was injured in a crash on Interstate 25 near Colorado City early Friday morning.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. near mile marker 72. Troopers said a 2013 Freightliner Sprinter Van was headed north when it drifted onto the left shoulder and hit a guardrail. The driver overcorrected, and the van hit a rock embankment and came to rest on its side.

The driver, 59-year-old Charles Roberts of Katy, Texas, was killed in the crash. The passenger, 29-year-old Jared Roberts of Katy, Texas, was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Troopers said neither man was wearing his seat belt.

Troopers said speed, alcohol use, and drug use are not considered factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.