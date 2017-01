The Colorado Springs Fire Department is asking citizens to not burn wood from downed trees just yet.

The windstorm that hit the Pikes Peak Region earlier this week downed a lot of branches, and entire trees. But the fire department says that wood won’t be ready to burn for at least six months.

CSFD warns people not to use the wood until it is “seasoned” and dry. Tree limbs and logs need to dry for six to 12 months, depending on climate and type of wood. Burning the wood when it is “unseasoned” or “green wood” can produce a nuisance smoke, according to fire officials. Homeowners are advised to cut and stack the wood, and allow it to dry properly before burning or otherwise disposing of it.