COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — No charges will be filed against the person who fatally assaulted a man in western Colorado Springs last month, according to the sheriff’s office.

The assault happened December 12 on West Colorado Avenue near 34th Street. The victim, 58-year-old Michael Dorland, died of his injuries on December 28.

The investigation revealed Dorland had displayed and threatened to use a weapon before the assault. No charges will be filed against the assailant.