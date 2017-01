COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – At a time when blood donations are already low severe storms across the United States are adding insult to injury.

Last week’s snow in Colorado caused Bonfils Blood Center to cancel four blood drives, including one in Colorado Springs.

To get more people out and donating this month Bonfils is offering a Give a Pint, Get a Pint promotion.

“January is National Blood Donor Month so as a special thank you to donors all across the state Bonfils is offering a voucher for a free pint of beer or soda at any Gordon Biersch, Old Chicago or Rock Bottorm Restaurant in the state,” said Liz Lambert, spokesperson for Bonfils Blood Center.

It may come as a surprise but during the season of giving, blood donations plummet.

“Blood donations tend to drop around the holidays, so during January blood centers around the country are trying to make up for that decrease in donors because the need for blood donations is constant year round,” said Lambert.

Bonfils serves about 100 hospitals around the state and needs more than 3,000 donations a week to keep up with demand.

“That’s for everything from routine surgeries and cancer treatments to the unexpected events like car accidents,” said Lambert.

The whole process takes about an hour, but the actual blood donation only lasts about five to 15 minutes. A small effort, that can make a life saving difference.

“If you’re A+, AB, O, any of those blood types there is a need for that blood in the system and for patients in need,” said Lambert.

And starting Monday new eligibility rules go into effect regarding tattoos that should allow for a lot more donors.

The updated policy will allow a person with a tattoo to donate without a waiting period if his or her tattoo was applied in a state regulated, professional shop, using sterile needles and single-use ink in Colorado or in another state on the approved list. Previously donors had to way a period of 12 months after getting new ink.

To learn more about eligibility requirements or to sign up to donate visit bonfils.org

Patients can also call the appointment center at 303-363-2300.