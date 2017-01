COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four children were hit by a car outside of a Colorado Springs elementary school Thursday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. outside James Monroe Elementary School, which is at Pikes Peak Avenue and Chelton Road. Police said the four children were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. They had bumps and bruises, but no life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The intersection is closed while police investigate the crash.

Police said a crossing guard was controlling the intersection when the crash happened. The children were hit by a car making a right turn.

