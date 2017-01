COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs Popeyes employee hit a customer with a pistol and then ran away before officers arrived Wednesday evening, according to police.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. at the restaurant on East Fountain Boulevard. Police said the employee and customer got into an argument, and the employee hit the customer in the head with a pistol. The employee then ran away.

Police and K9s searched the area, but could not find the suspect, whose name is not being released due to the ongoing investigation.