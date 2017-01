Related Coverage Two adults, two children found dead in Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. –The two adults and two children found dead inside a home at the El Morro Mobile Estates Tuesday night have been identified.

The woman has been identified as 26-year-old Lucero Badillo Castillo.

The boy has been identified as 8-year-old Rodolfo Barcenas Badillo, Jr.

The girl has been identified as 5-year-old Laela Barcenas Badillo.

Officials say all three died from gunshot wounds; the manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Rodolfo Barcenas Alcantara of Colorado Springs, died from a gunshot wound. His manner of death has been ruled a suicide.

These are the second, third and fourth homicides of 2017. At this time last year, there were no homicides in Colorado Springs.