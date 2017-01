COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police found two adults and two children dead in a Colorado Springs mobile home Tuesday evening.

Police said around 7:30 p.m., they were called to do a welfare check at a home in El Morro Mobile Estates, which is in the area of El Morro Road and Delta Drive in southern Colorado Springs. When they arrived, they found a man, a woman, and two children dead inside the home.

Police said there is no danger to the community. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call police at 719-444-7000, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP (7867).