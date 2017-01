PUEBLO, Colo. — Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a stabbing Wednesday afternoon at the LA Power Wash located at 603 South Santa Fe Avenue in Pueblo.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Adrian Salazar around 1 p.m. just a few blocks away at the Pueblo Transit Center after police gathered information that pointed to Salazar as a suspect.

Police say they found an adult male victim with stab wounds in the alley; the victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed there was a dispute between the victim and Salazar, which led to the stabbing.

Salazar was arrest for second degree assault and was booked into the Pueblo County Detention Center.