EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens to be aware of a phone scam affecting El Paso County.

Officials say in these new cases, the caller is informing victims they are in trouble for missing jury duty and need to pay a fine. The caller is then informing the victims to pay the fine at the Office of the Sheriff located at 27 East Vermijo Avenue.

The Sheriff’s Office is reiterating they do not call to ask for money for any reason and they do not collect money for any government agency.

If you have any information, or are a victim to this scam, contact your local law enforcement agency to report.