EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County courthouse also saw a lot of damage after Monday’s windstorm.

They’re making emergency repairs to the south tower after it suffered extensive damage to the roof. A communications tower was also declared a total loss.

Crews are worried if they don’t make the fix fast, there will be water damage to deal with as well.

County commissioners authorized emergency funding for the repairs – estimated to be upwards of $24,000.

They warn that number could increase as there’s also substantial damage to heating, cooling, electrical and communications equipment.