COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police found 2.5 pounds of meth and $5,000 in cash in a car after its driver refused to stop after committing a traffic violation Tuesday evening.

Police said around 10 p.m., an officer tried to pull a driver over for a minor traffic violation in the area of Hancock Expressway and South Chelton Road. The driver refused to stop, but police decided not to chase the car.

A few minutes later, police found the car unoccupied nearby. They searched it and found 2.5 pounds of meth, $5,000 in cash, and three guns, including one that had been reported stolen.

No arrests have been made.