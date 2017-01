Related Coverage Construction on Woodmen is the first sign of ballot measure 2C

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Some good news out of the mayor’s quarterly 2C Advisory Committee meeting Tuesday – they’re ahead of schedule and under budget.

2C is a 5-year, $250 million voter-approved road improvement project for Colorado Springs.

In its first year, road crews were able to resurface 254-lane miles of roads, exceeding their goal by 30 percent despite getting started two months later than they hoped.

Since funding relies on a .62 sales tax increase, projects are paid for as the revenue is collected.

Because it was a good year for the local economy, there was no shortage of funds.

If work continues on the same track, director of roads Corey Farkas believes they could begin 2018 road work by the middle of the year.

The 2C Advisory Committee was formed after voters approved the measure in November 2015.