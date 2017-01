COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A burglary suspect is facing multiple charges after he hit a K9 who was trying to help arrest him Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said around 11:30 p.m., they were called to investigate a burglary at the Days Inn on Pikes Peak Avenue at Printers Parkway. As officers were preparing to go inside, a man jumped from a second-story window and ran northbound across Pikes Peak Avenue. An officer and his K9 partner, Max, chased the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Edgardo Nunez-Palencia.

Police said Nunez-Palencia hit Max several times before Max made contact with him.

Nunez-Palencia was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary and cruelty to a certified police dog.

Police said Max was not injured.